Major Russian Airlines Lose 75Bln Rubles In Monthly Revenue Due To COVID-19 - Study

Russia's largest airline companies, which provide 75 percent of the total traffic, are losing 75 billion rubles (about $1 billion) in revenues every month as a result of the suspension of air traffic caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study by the National Rating Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russia's largest airline companies, which provide 75 percent of the total traffic, are losing 75 billion rubles (about $1 billion) in revenues every month as a result of the suspension of air traffic caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study by the National Rating Agency.

Russia suspended regular and charter flights with foreign countries on March 27 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The exceptions are evacuation flights, as well as cargo, mail, sanitary and humanitarian flights.

"The fall in airline traffic in April 2020 amounted to about 90 percent. According to the agency's estimates, under the quarantine regime, the monthly loss in revenues of the largest carriers providing three quarters of the traffic totals 75 billion rubles," the study read.

The agency notes that airline companies have practically stopped making money. The uncertainty of the situation led to a halt in sales of tickets for the high season, and the situation is further complicated by the fact that airlines need to keep key personnel and ensure the airworthiness of aircraft, which limits the possibility of reducing labor and aircraft maintenance costs.

Earlier in the day, media reported, citing a document from the Russian Transport Ministry, that the government had worked out a scheme to distribute the compensation of 23.4 billion rubles ($275 million) between the country's airlines. Airline companies will receive 365 rubles ($5) for each passenger lost in the reported month of 2020 compared to the same month of 2019.

