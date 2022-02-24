Major Russian Icon to Be Sent to Europe for 1st Time Since Pandemic - Metropolitan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The major Christian Orthodox relic of the Russian diaspora - the Kursk Root icon of the Mother of God - will leave North America on the way to Europe for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, but plans to send it to Russia remain uncertain, Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Synod of Bishops Vice President Mark (Arndt) told Sputnik.

"During the Great Lent, which begins on March 7 for Russian Orthodox Christians, the Kursk icon will visit ROCOR's Western European Diocese, then it will return to the Synod in New York for the Holy Week and Easter. After Easter, the icon will visit Germany," Mark, who is Metropolitan of Berlin and Germany, said.

The hierarch noted that ROCOR usually brings the Kursk icon, which is one of the oldest relics of the Orthodox church, back to Russia every year upon the request of the Kursk diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church.

However, Metropolitan Mark added that this year the Metropolitan of Kursk did not make such a request.

"I think the situation there is precarious now, including the events that are taking place nearby, in Ukraine," he said.

The icon dates back to 1295 when a hunter from the city of Rylsk near Kursk came across it at a root of a tree. Legend has it that the hunter picked up the icon and a spring of pure water gushed from the place where it lay upon. The hunter built a chapel near the site.

After the Act of Canonical Communion was signed in 2007, ROCOR and the Moscow Patriarchate agreed that the icon would be sent every September to Russia, including to the city of Kursk.

Christians have attributed numerous miracles to the icon. In the 14th century, the Tartars - descendants of the turkic tribes called Bulgars - came to raid the Kursk region and cut the icon in two, but the two halves grew together only leaving a small trace that is still observable.

Many Russian saints, including St. Seraphim of Sarov and St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco, prayed in front of the Kursk icon.

In 1920, the icon was taken out of Russia as many Christians fled the country following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. The icon was then moved to different places, including in Serbia and Germany, and was finally taken to the United States.