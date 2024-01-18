Open Menu

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) -- The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Thursday.

IN ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 2,822.67 points, down 10.95 points, or 0.39 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 8,706.14 points, down 53.62 points, or 0.61 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 15,301.19 points, up 24.

29 points, or 0.16 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,351.40 points, down 41.70 points, or 0.56 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 35,371.25 points, down 106.50 points, or 0.30 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,134.07 points, down 8.15 points, or 0.26 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,439.96 points, up 4.06 points, or 0.17 percent.

Related Topics

Shenzhen Shanghai Price Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

35 minutes ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

2 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

5 hours ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

7 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

16 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

16 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

16 hours ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

16 hours ago
 AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment pr ..

AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process

16 hours ago

More Stories From World