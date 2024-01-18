Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) -- The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Thursday.

IN ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 2,822.67 points, down 10.95 points, or 0.39 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 8,706.14 points, down 53.62 points, or 0.61 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 15,301.19 points, up 24.

29 points, or 0.16 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,351.40 points, down 41.70 points, or 0.56 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 35,371.25 points, down 106.50 points, or 0.30 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,134.07 points, down 8.15 points, or 0.26 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,439.96 points, up 4.06 points, or 0.17 percent.