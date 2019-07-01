Major Terrorist Attacks in Afghanistan in 2018-2019

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) A powerful explosion hit the Afghan capital of Kabul earlier on Monday, wounding several dozen people.

A car bomb targeted Puli Mahmood Khan Area, not far from a logistic supply compound belonging to the Afghan Defense Ministry. Several diplomatic and security departments are located in the area. The blast took place only a mile away from the presidential palace. At least 68 people were injured, including head of the Afghan Football Federation Yusuf Kargar.

On June 29, Taliban militants attacked military checkpoints in the Nahrain district of Baghlan province in northeastern Afghanistan. The attack killed 24 soldiers and inured nine more.

An attack on a police department was launched in the north of Baghlan province on May 5, killing 13 policemen and leaving another 55 people wounded, including 20 civilians. All the eight perpetrators of the attack on the police department were then eliminated.

Two explosions occurred at a stadium in the city of Lashkar Gah in Helmand province during celebrations of Farmers' Day on March 23. At least three civilians were killed and 31 others were injured, including the deputy governor, deputy head of the provincial council, the council's information and culture department head, the agriculture department head and his deputy. Provincial economic department head Mohammad Khan Nasrat was killed as a result of the attack.

On January 21, Taliban militants attacked a military base of the Afghan National Directorate of Security in the city of Maidan Shahr, located southwest of Kabul. A total of 126 Afghan security officers became the victims of the explosion.

An explosive-laden vehicle blew up in Kabul near the Green Village compound on January 14. Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said it was treating the explosion as an act of terror. The attack killed four people and injured more than 100.

On December 24, three explosions occurred near the Afghan Ministry of Public Works in Kabul. Dozens of people were held hostage. At least 43 people died, while 10 more were injured as a result of the attack. It became known later that the security forces cleared out the government building, eliminating three criminals.

An explosion occurred on November 20 in a wedding hall in the center of Kabul, where people had gathered to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. According to media reports, it was carried out by a suicide bomber. At least 1,000 people were inside the hall at the time of the explosion, which killed 55 people and injured 94 others.

On November 11, 25 people, including 10 security officers, were killed, while another 17 were injured in the Ghazni province in central Afghanistan as a result of an attack by Taliban militants.

At least three explosions rocked polling places in Kabul on October 20, while as many as 192 armed incidents were recorded across the country on the same day, according to the country's Interior Ministry. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan reported that 56 people had been killed and 379 had been injured as a result of armed incidents during the elections in the country.

An explosion occurred at a campaign rally in Takhar province, northeastern Afghanistan, on October 13, leaving 22 people dead and 36 people injured. According to media reports, the attack was directed against one of the participants in the election race, Nazifa Bek.

At least 13 people were killed and 40 sustained injuries as a result of an explosion that hit an election campaign event in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on October 2. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.

On September 11, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device during a protest in Nangarhar, killing 68 people and leaving 165 others injured.

As a result of two explosions in the west of Kabul on September 5, 25 people were killed and 95 sustained injuries. The first explosion occurred during a competition at a martial arts club in the sixth police quarter of Kabul. Shortly after, the second blast occurred, targeting law enforcement officers who responded to the first incident.

An explosion at a private educational institution, the Mawoud academy, in the west of Kabul occurred on August 15 and killed 34 people. According to the police, an explosive device was detonated by a suicide bomber inside the building during the classes.

On August 3, two suicide bombers attacked a mosque in Gardez city, Paktia province. They blew up several grenades before activating the explosive device. About 600 people were inside the building at the time of the attack, 30 people died and 81 others were wounded.

An explosion occurred near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on July 22, after the arrival of Afghanistan's First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum, who fled the country due to suspicion of torture and kidnapping. According to the police, a suicide bomber was unable to reach Dostum, so he detonated an explosive device when he was stopped by law enforcement officers. Suicide attack left 23 people dead and 107 more injured.

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near the governor's office in Afghanistan's city of Jalalabad on June 17. The explosion claimed the lives of 25 people and left 50 injured.

On June 16, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at the celebration of the end of Ramadan in the east of the Afghan province, killing 26 people and injuring more than 50.

Two explosions occurred in Kabul on April 30. The first explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber on a motorcycle, while the second one occurred in the same area about 20 minutes after the first one, when journalists and emergency services arrived at the scene of the incident. The second explosive device was also activated by a suicide bomber. As a result of the attacks, 29 people were killed, including journalists, while more than 40 were injured.

On April 22, on the eve of parliamentary elections in the country, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at a voter registration center in Kabul, leaving 57 people dead and 119 people injured. Another explosion occurred at a voter registration center in Baghlan province. At least seven people died, while 10 others were injured as a result of the second explosion.

An explosion occurred on March 21 next to the University of Kabul, not far from the Ali Abad district, and left at least 29 dead and 52 others injured. The bomber blew himself up in a crowd of people who were heading to the Shiite mausoleum during the Persian New Year celebrations.

A blast in Kabul's diplomatic area of Wazir Akbar Khan, where foreign embassies and government buildings are located, occurred on January 27. According to media reports, the explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber, who drove an explosive-laden car. At least 103 people were killed, another 235 were injured as a result of the attack.

On January 20, armed gunmen attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul and took several people hostage. According to media reports, 43 people were victims of this attack, while 126 others were rescued, including 41 foreigners. The Afghan Interior Ministry confirmed the deaths of 18 people, including 14 foreigners.

An explosion occurred near a police station in Kabul on January 4. A total of 20 people were killed, while 30 more were injured as a result of the suicide attack.