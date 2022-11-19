UrduPoint.com

Major Trade Union In UK Announces Protest Amid Record Inflation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Major Trade Union in UK Announces Protest Amid Record Inflation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), the sixth largest trade union in the United Kingdom, has announced the start of its program of sustained industrial action, with strikes expected to affect all areas of transport.

"We met with the Cabinet Office this week, but they did not make any proposals that address our demands for a 10% pay rise, pensions justice, job security and no cuts to redundancy terms. Therefore, the union's elected national executive committee (NEC) met today and agreed an initial programme of hard-hitting, targeted action in the Home Office, including the Border Force, across the Department for Transport and in Defra, affecting ports, borders and all areas of transport," PCS said in a Friday statement.

PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka said as quoted in the union's release, that PCS will be available for more talks and is waiting for its demands to be met.

"PCS members are angry. They helped to keep this country running during the pandemic, and in return, have been treated appallingly by this government. With inflation now at 11.1%, it is inconceivable that they are expected to cope with yet another real terms pay cut," Serwotka stressed, adding that "tens of thousands" of PCS members are on poverty pay and are forced to choose "between heating and eating."

Worker strikes have become more frequent in the UK, in parallel with soaring inflation, which reached a record 11.1% in October. Ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss' failure to curb growing prices and eliminate the budget deficit caused her to resign last month. Her successor Rishi Sunak's government has presented a mid-term financial plan and is counting on tax hikes and cuts in public spending to stabilize the economy.

Related Topics

Budget Job United Kingdom October Border All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's dea ..

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's death

3 hours ago
 Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAP ..

Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAPM

3 hours ago
 England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' a ..

England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' against All Blacks

3 hours ago
 RUSADA Membership Will Not Be Restored Until WADA ..

RUSADA Membership Will Not Be Restored Until WADA Conditions Fully Met - WADA Ch ..

3 hours ago
 IAEA Report on Ukraine 'Incompetent,' Wide Open to ..

IAEA Report on Ukraine 'Incompetent,' Wide Open to Criticism - Russia's Rosenerg ..

3 hours ago
 Madrid region's public health system on the brink

Madrid region's public health system on the brink

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.