Major Train Service In Washington DC Area Canceled Due To System-Wide Outage

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Major Train Service in Washington DC Area Canceled Due to System-Wide Outage

One of the major commuter train systems in the Washington DC Metropolitan Area canceled all services in the US capital and neighborhoods on Friday following a system-wide outage, the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) One of the major commuter train systems in the Washington DC Metropolitan Area canceled all services in the US capital and neighborhoods on Friday following a system-wide outage, the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) said.

"Due to a system wide outage all service (MARC Train Service) has been temporary suspended. No estimated time for restoration of service," MTA said in a statement.

The company is working on eliminating the cause of the problem and on restoring the service, it added.

The outage affected about 20 trains between Washington and different cities in the state of Maryland during morning peak hours.

MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said that MARC lines had been affected by a positive train control (PTC) communication issue. This system is used to prevent train collisions, over-speed derailments and moving trains through switches.

