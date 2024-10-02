Major Turkish tech event TEKNOFEST begins in southern city Adana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event TEKNOFEST opened its doors for visitors in the southern city Adana

The five-day event, starting on Wednesday, is set to feature competitions, air shows, exhibitions and workshops.

The official opening ceremony will be held in the afternoon with the participation of officials.

The event has been organized by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry jointly since 2018, in cooperation with dozens of ministries, public institutions, private firms, and universities.

Anadolu has been among media shareholders as a global communications partner of the event since the first edition.

The event is held in various Turkish cities in even years and in the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years.

Last year, to commemorate the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, the festival took place in three locations: Istanbul, the capital Ankara, and the Aegean resort city of Izmir.

Adana edition is also the ninth edition of the event in Türkiye, and the 10th edition when its international version, Azerbaijan, was included.