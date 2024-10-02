Major Turkish Tech Event TEKNOFEST Begins In Southern City Adana
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 06:27 PM
Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event TEKNOFEST opened its doors for visitors in the southern city Adana
ADANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event TEKNOFEST opened its doors for visitors in the southern city Adana.
The five-day event, starting on Wednesday, is set to feature competitions, air shows, exhibitions and workshops.
The official opening ceremony will be held in the afternoon with the participation of officials.
The event has been organized by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry jointly since 2018, in cooperation with dozens of ministries, public institutions, private firms, and universities.
Anadolu has been among media shareholders as a global communications partner of the event since the first edition.
The event is held in various Turkish cities in even years and in the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years.
Last year, to commemorate the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, the festival took place in three locations: Istanbul, the capital Ankara, and the Aegean resort city of Izmir.
Adana edition is also the ninth edition of the event in Türkiye, and the 10th edition when its international version, Azerbaijan, was included.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment postponed in Toshakhana case two
Govt committed to enhancing healthcare access, especially for women: Dr Mukhtar
729 arrested during anti-smog crackdown this year so far
Ethiopian Ambassador, Chairman PMYP agree to empower future generations
SSP Khairpur reviews crime situation of distt
IRADA calls for adopting tobacco harm reduction strategies
Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmund hit Celtic for seven
SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches
75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China celebrated in Kaas camp Kohistan
13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off
Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to seize limitless opportunities o ..
More Stories From World
-
Israel army announced first death of soldier in Lebanon combat30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy visits Singapore's Asian Civilization Museum30 minutes ago
-
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open30 minutes ago
-
Spain logs record summer tourism as inflow draws protests30 minutes ago
-
Tigers defeat Astros 3-1 to open MLB playoffs50 minutes ago
-
EU proposes one-year delay on anti-deforestation ban50 minutes ago
-
Blasts, shooting around Israeli embassies in Nordic capitals60 minutes ago
-
France says coming tax hikes on the wealthy to be 'temporary'2 hours ago
-
Weeping families mourn Thai school bus crash victims2 hours ago
-
Ukraine withdraws from eastern town of Vugledar2 hours ago
-
China urges world powers to prevent Middle East situation 'deteriorating'2 hours ago
-
More than 700,000 displaced in Haiti, half of them children: UN3 hours ago