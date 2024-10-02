Open Menu

Major Turkish Tech Event TEKNOFEST Begins In Southern City Adana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 06:27 PM

Major Turkish tech event TEKNOFEST begins in southern city Adana

Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event TEKNOFEST opened its doors for visitors in the southern city Adana

ADANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event TEKNOFEST opened its doors for visitors in the southern city Adana.

The five-day event, starting on Wednesday, is set to feature competitions, air shows, exhibitions and workshops.

The official opening ceremony will be held in the afternoon with the participation of officials.

The event has been organized by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry jointly since 2018, in cooperation with dozens of ministries, public institutions, private firms, and universities.

Anadolu has been among media shareholders as a global communications partner of the event since the first edition.

The event is held in various Turkish cities in even years and in the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years.

Last year, to commemorate the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, the festival took place in three locations: Istanbul, the capital Ankara, and the Aegean resort city of Izmir.

Adana edition is also the ninth edition of the event in Türkiye, and the 10th edition when its international version, Azerbaijan, was included.

Related Topics

Technology Izmir Adana Ankara Istanbul Azerbaijan 2018 Media Event Industry

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment postponed in To ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment postponed in Toshakhana case two

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to enhancing healthcare access, esp ..

Govt committed to enhancing healthcare access, especially for women: Dr Mukhtar

4 minutes ago
 729 arrested during anti-smog crackdown this year ..

729 arrested during anti-smog crackdown this year so far

4 minutes ago
 Ethiopian Ambassador, Chairman PMYP agree to empow ..

Ethiopian Ambassador, Chairman PMYP agree to empower future generations

4 minutes ago
 SSP Khairpur reviews crime situation of distt

SSP Khairpur reviews crime situation of distt

4 minutes ago
 IRADA calls for adopting tobacco harm reduction st ..

IRADA calls for adopting tobacco harm reduction strategies

4 minutes ago
Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmun ..

Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmund hit Celtic for seven

15 minutes ago
 SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangemen ..

SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches

15 minutes ago
 75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China cel ..

75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China celebrated in Kaas camp Kohistan

15 minutes ago
 13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off

13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 ..

Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

37 minutes ago
 Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to s ..

Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to seize limitless opportunities o ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World