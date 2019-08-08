UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Major UK Cruise Operator Suspends Business In Gulf Due To Tensions In Region

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 02:00 AM

Major UK Cruise Operator Suspends Business in Gulf Due to Tensions in Region

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The P&O Cruises, one of the largest UK cruise companies, has suspended operating tours in the Persian Gulf upcoming fall and winter due to concerns over recent seizure of UK-flagged ships by Iran, the company's president, Paul Ludlow, said on Wednesday.

"The increased tension in the region highlighted by the attacks on tankers in the Straits and the detention of a British-flagged tanker by the Iranian authorities means as a British company flying the Red Ensign it is not advisable for us to maintain our planned Dubai and Arabian Gulf programme this winter season. We have therefore taken the unusual step of withdrawing Oceana from the region for the upcoming season," Ludlow was quoted as saying by the Arabian business magazine.

All existing bookings will be canceled and fully refunded to customers, while no new cruises will be arranged from October till at least March, Ludlow added.

Tensions in the Gulf region have been on the rise over the past several months. In July, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz over alleged breach of international maritime regulations. An apparent tit-for-tat, the move came two weeks after Iran's own Grace 1 oil tanker had been seized by the Gibraltar and UK marines over alleged breach of EU anti-Syria sanctions.

Several other oil tankers have been attacked in the Strain of Hormuz since May. The United States and its allies blamed Iran for the incidents, while Tehran has denied its involvement.

Related Topics

Business Iran Dubai Company Oil Tours Gibraltar Tehran United Kingdom United States March May July October From

Recent Stories

DarkMatter and Khalifa University Launch CyberSecu ..

45 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed sends condolences on death of f ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

3 hours ago

Germany Warns New Israeli Homes in West Bank Under ..

1 hour ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Emirati delegation

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.