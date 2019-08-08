Major UK Cruise Operator Suspends Business in Gulf Due to Tensions in Region

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The P&O Cruises, one of the largest UK cruise companies, has suspended operating tours in the Persian Gulf upcoming fall and winter due to concerns over recent seizure of UK-flagged ships by Iran, the company's president, Paul Ludlow, said on Wednesday.

"The increased tension in the region highlighted by the attacks on tankers in the Straits and the detention of a British-flagged tanker by the Iranian authorities means as a British company flying the Red Ensign it is not advisable for us to maintain our planned Dubai and Arabian Gulf programme this winter season. We have therefore taken the unusual step of withdrawing Oceana from the region for the upcoming season," Ludlow was quoted as saying by the Arabian business magazine.

All existing bookings will be canceled and fully refunded to customers, while no new cruises will be arranged from October till at least March, Ludlow added.

Tensions in the Gulf region have been on the rise over the past several months. In July, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz over alleged breach of international maritime regulations. An apparent tit-for-tat, the move came two weeks after Iran's own Grace 1 oil tanker had been seized by the Gibraltar and UK marines over alleged breach of EU anti-Syria sanctions.

Several other oil tankers have been attacked in the Strain of Hormuz since May. The United States and its allies blamed Iran for the incidents, while Tehran has denied its involvement.