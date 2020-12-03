Major UK Supermarkets Plan to Hand Back $1.9Bln in State Coronavirus Aid - Reports

Four of the United Kingdom's major supermarket chains have announced they will give coronavirus aid totaling $1.9 billion back to the government after seeing bigger proceeds than expected, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Four of the United Kingdom's major supermarket chains have announced they will give coronavirus aid totaling $1.9 billion back to the government after seeing bigger proceeds than expected, media said.

Sainsbury's said Thursday it would hand back business rates relief of around $590 million, having profited from its status as essential retail business during coronavirus lockdowns, according to Sky news.

The supermarket chain followed in the footsteps of Tesco and Morrisons, who pledged to repay, respectively, $784 million and $367 million in business rates, granted to all retail, hospitality and leisure businesses. Aldi said it would hand back $134 million.