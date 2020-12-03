UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Major UK Supermarkets Plan To Hand Back $1.9Bln In State Coronavirus Aid - Reports

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 04:35 PM

Major UK Supermarkets Plan to Hand Back $1.9Bln in State Coronavirus Aid - Reports

Four of the United Kingdom's major supermarket chains have announced they will give coronavirus aid totaling $1.9 billion back to the government after seeing bigger proceeds than expected, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Four of the United Kingdom's major supermarket chains have announced they will give coronavirus aid totaling $1.9 billion back to the government after seeing bigger proceeds than expected, media said.

Sainsbury's said Thursday it would hand back business rates relief of around $590 million, having profited from its status as essential retail business during coronavirus lockdowns, according to Sky news.

The supermarket chain followed in the footsteps of Tesco and Morrisons, who pledged to repay, respectively, $784 million and $367 million in business rates, granted to all retail, hospitality and leisure businesses. Aldi said it would hand back $134 million.

Related Topics

Business United Kingdom Media All From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL concludes Webinars-for-a-Cause series under i ..

10 minutes ago

Sania Mirza shares adorable picture with son Izhaa ..

17 minutes ago

UAE Activates Tourist Entry Visas for Israeli Citi ..

42 seconds ago

Expert Leading COVID-19 Response in US Criticizes ..

43 seconds ago

Six People Missing in Alaska Following Landslides ..

45 seconds ago

3169 patients recover from COVID-19 in Swat

54 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.