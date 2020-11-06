MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Several major American tv channels interrupted the broadcast of the speech of US President Donald Trump after he alleged fraud and inconsistencies in the election results count, media reported on Friday.

According to the American technology news website the Verge, TV channels MSNBC, ABC, CBS, CNBC and NBC cut short their broadcasts of Trump's speech in which he accused opponents of trying to "steal the election," announced many electoral irregularities throughout the country and claimed that he would win the elections after the vote count.

"There are no illegal votes that we know of, there has been no Trump victory that we know of," MSNBC anchor Brian Williams said shortly after the broadcast was cut, as reported by the Verge.

A journalist for MSNBC reported that Twitter also interrupted the live broadcast of the president's statement on its app.

According to the Verge, the social network did not respond to a request for comment about ending the feed.

"We're interrupting this because what the president of the US is saying in large part is absolutely untrue," CNBC anchor Shepard Smith said, as reported by the Verge,

Donald Trump spoke at the White House on Thursday after almost a day and a half of being absent from public. After a statement in which he accused Democrats of violations and fraud, he did not answer journalists' questions. When he finished speaking, Trump immediately left the briefing room, despite questions from the press.

The winner of the presidential election is still unknown in the United States, and the vote count continues.