UrduPoint.com

Major US Energy Firms To Meet OPEC This Week To Discuss Global Market - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 05:00 AM

Major US Energy Firms to Meet OPEC This Week to Discuss Global Market - Source

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Major US energy companies will meet this week with delegations representing the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries to discuss industry-related matters, a person familiar with the matter told Sputnik.

According to the source, these meetings have become routine during CERAWeek, which is taking place this week in Houston.

The talks will circle around energy projects, supply, and other global issues, the source said.

Colombia and Brazil are also expected to take part in these meetings, according to the source.

CERAWeek brings together global leaders to advance new ideas and solutions to the biggest challenges facing the future of energy, the environment and climate. The annual gathering includes CEOs and officials from the global energy and utilities, as well as the automotive, manufacturing, policy, financial and tech communities.

Related Topics

Circle Houston Brazil From

Recent Stories

Egyptian archaeological mission uncovers smiling s ..

Egyptian archaeological mission uncovers smiling sphinx in Qena

3 hours ago
 Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen f ..

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen for men

5 hours ago
 Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Of ..

Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Often Found in Humans, Animals - ..

5 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsa ..

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal slams Imran for escapi ..

5 hours ago
 Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Rad ..

Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Radiation After Accident in 1966 ..

5 hours ago
 Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single C ..

Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single Candidate in May 14 Presidentia ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.