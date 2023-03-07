Major US Energy Firms to Meet OPEC This Week to Discuss Global Market - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Major US energy companies will meet this week with delegations representing the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries to discuss industry-related matters, a person familiar with the matter told Sputnik.

According to the source, these meetings have become routine during CERAWeek, which is taking place this week in Houston.

The talks will circle around energy projects, supply, and other global issues, the source said.

Colombia and Brazil are also expected to take part in these meetings, according to the source.

CERAWeek brings together global leaders to advance new ideas and solutions to the biggest challenges facing the future of energy, the environment and climate. The annual gathering includes CEOs and officials from the global energy and utilities, as well as the automotive, manufacturing, policy, financial and tech communities.