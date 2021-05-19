Major US pipeline CEO says paid $4.4 mn in ransom to hackers

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Colonial Pipeline paid $4.4 million in ransom to hackers after a cyberattack because it was "the right thing to do for the country," the company's head said, according to a Wall Street Journal report Wednesday.

Joseph Blount told the newspaper that he recognized the payment was a "highly controversial decision," but that it was a necessary action given the debilitating impact of the multi-day shutdown on the United States.

His remarks amount to the first public acknowledgement by the company of the ransom payment.