Major US Pipeline CEO Says Paid $4.4 Mn In Ransom To Hackers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 09:57 PM

Major US pipeline CEO says paid $4.4 mn in ransom to hackers

Colonial Pipeline paid $4.4 million in ransom to hackers after a cyberattack because it was "the right thing to do for the country," the company's head said, according to a Wall Street Journal report Wednesday

Joseph Blount told the newspaper that he recognized the payment was a "highly controversial decision," but that it was a necessary action given the debilitating impact of the multi-day shutdown on the United States.

Joseph Blount told the newspaper that he recognized the payment was a "highly controversial decision," but that it was a necessary action given the debilitating impact of the multi-day shutdown on the United States.

His remarks amount to the first public acknowledgement by the company of the ransom payment.

More Stories From World

