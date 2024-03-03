Major Wetland In Northern China Sees More Wild Bird Species
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SHIJIAZHUANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) As of the end of February, 276 wild bird species have been spotted at Baiyangdian Lake, a major wetland in northern China, local authorities have said.
The figure has increased by 70 since the establishment in 2017 of the Xiong'an New Area, where the lake is located, according to the area's bureau of natural resources and planning.
Of the 276 wild bird species, 12 are under first-class national protection, including the Baer's pochard and the great bustard. The wetland also has 48 species under second-class national protection, including the whooper swan.
Tian Yongchang, who works at the natural resources bureau of Anxin County in the Xiong'an New Area, said that nine avian habitats have been designated in the wetland to protect the birds in an improved manner. Signage has also been erected and an intelligent habitat-monitoring system has been installed.
A mode of management that incorporates government departments, non-governmental associations and volunteers has also been adopted to mobilize more people to participate in work to protect the birds, Tian said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From World
-
China's mobile phone shipments up 68.1 pct in January2 minutes ago
-
Myanmar launches LMC-funded experimental animal units to support veterinary vaccine production2 minutes ago
-
UN rights expert urges sanctions against Israel amid heightening famine concerns in Gaza11 minutes ago
-
Golf: HSBC Women's World Championship scores1 hour ago
-
Parties, cars, curtains: Kenyans upset by govt spending spree2 hours ago
-
5.4-magnitude quake hits south of the Kermadec Islands2 hours ago
-
Malaysia eyes food security with increased training in agricultural sector2 hours ago
-
Ailing King Harald of Norway returning from Malaysia2 hours ago
-
China to expand basic medical insurance coverage for children2 hours ago
-
Artificial glaciers stave off drought in Kyrgyzstan3 hours ago
-
Swiss to vote on pensions, retirement age3 hours ago
-
Britain's Boulter to face Ukraine's Kostyuk in San Diego WTA final3 hours ago