UrduPoint.com

Major Wildfire In Southeastern France Brought Under Control - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 11:10 PM

Major Wildfire in Southeastern France Brought Under Control - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The forest fire in France's Var department, which has been ravaging across thousands of acres since last week, has been taken under control but is still underway, the department's prefecture said on Monday.

"The fire of Gonfaron [commune] is under control but not yet extinguished.

Six roads still remain closed to traffic," the Var prefecture said in a statement.

The fire erupted on August 16 and quickly spread through the Gonfaron forest due to adverse weather conditions, including drought and strong wind. The fire engulfed over 7,000 hectares (17,297 acres) of land over the past week.

At the moment, several hundred firefighters remain mobilized to put out the blaze.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Drought France Traffic August

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

32 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badr ..

32 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

33 minutes ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of DRC

1 hour ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab issues financial assistance ..

Chief Minister Punjab issues financial assistance of Rs 3 lac for painter girl

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.