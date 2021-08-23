Major Wildfire in Southeastern France Brought Under Control - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The forest fire in France's Var department, which has been ravaging across thousands of acres since last week, has been taken under control but is still underway, the department's prefecture said on Monday.

"The fire of Gonfaron [commune] is under control but not yet extinguished.

Six roads still remain closed to traffic," the Var prefecture said in a statement.

The fire erupted on August 16 and quickly spread through the Gonfaron forest due to adverse weather conditions, including drought and strong wind. The fire engulfed over 7,000 hectares (17,297 acres) of land over the past week.

At the moment, several hundred firefighters remain mobilized to put out the blaze.