Majority Americans Applaud New Gun Control Law But Say Not Enough To Stem Violence - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Sixty-four percent of Americans support the new gun reform measure recently signed by President Joe Biden into law, but say they doubt it will significantly reduce gun violence in the United States, a new Pew Research Center poll revealed on Monday.

"Americans are largely supportive of the new gun law passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on June 25," a release on the poll said. "(N)early two-thirds of US adults (64%) approve of the new gun law, including 32% who strongly approve.

Just 21% say they disapprove of the law, including 11% who strongly disapprove; 15% are not sure."

However, an even larger percentage of Americans said they do not believe the new law will contribute in any significant way to reducing gun-related violence in the United States, the release said.

Seventy-eight percent of those surveyed said they think the new law will do little (42 percent) or nothing at all (36 percent) to lessen gun violence. Seven percent said they believe the bill will do a lot, and 14 percent say they are not sure.

