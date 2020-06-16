Majority Coalition in Kyrgyz Parliament Nominates Boronov to Post of Prime Minister

The majority coalition in the Kyrgyz parliament approved on Tuesday the nomination of First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov to the post of the prime minister, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The majority coalition in the Kyrgyz parliament approved on Tuesday the nomination of First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov to the post of the prime minister, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Lawmakers from four factions that are part of this coalition voted to approve the nomination unanimously. Boronov thanked them for the support.

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Muhammedkaliy Abylgaziev resigned on Monday over the scandal around the illegal sale of 200 megahertz of radio frequencies to a Kyrgyz mobile operator, resulting in multimillion-dollar damages for the country. In late May, Kyrgyz lawmaker Zhanar Akayev said that the prime minister could be involved in the case. Abylgaziev has rejected all accusations.

Boronov has been serving as the first deputy prime minister since 2018. Prior to that, he headed the Emergencies Ministry.