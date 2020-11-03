UrduPoint.com
Majority In UK Thinks US Presidential Election Will Impact Bilateral Trade Deal - Pollster

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Majority in UK Thinks US Presidential Election Will Impact Bilateral Trade Deal - Pollster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Most UK citizens think that the presidential election in the US will affect the potential trade agreement between London and Washington, the YouGov polling company said on Tuesday.

As the United Kingdom readies to exit the European Union, it is involved in negotiating separate trade deals with other countries, including the US.

"New YouGov data shows that six in ten (59%) Brits believe the election will have either a great impact or fair amount of impact on any potential deal. Those who would prefer President [Donald] Trump to be re-elected are more likely than those who favour Joe Biden to believe the result will affect the arrangement (72% vs 64%). Overall, only one in five (20%) believe that it won't," the pollster said in a statement.

The United States is holding its presidential election on Tuesday, with Trump and Biden being the main contenders.

