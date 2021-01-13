UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Majority In US Backs Impeachment, Fears More Violence As Inauguration Approaches - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:07 PM

Majority in US Backs Impeachment, Fears More Violence as Inauguration Approaches - Poll

More than half of US adults back efforts to impeach President Donald Trump following last week's attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters, while three-fourths expect more violence ahead of and during the upcoming the inauguration, according to a CBS/YouGov poll on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) More than half of US adults back efforts to impeach President Donald Trump following last week's attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters, while three-fourths expect more violence ahead of and during the upcoming the inauguration, according to a CBS/YouGov poll on Wednesday.

"Even as they widely condemn the violence at the Capitol last week, Americans say there could be more in the days to come: 74% think it at least somewhat likely that there could be more acts of violence attempted next week, during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration," CBS said in a report explaining the poll.

A smaller majority (55 percent) feel that Trump should be impeached, the poll found.

The House is expected to vote later on Wednesday to impeach the president. However, removal of Trump from office during the remaining week of his presidency would require a Senate trial with two-thirds supermajority to convict.

Impeachment is overwhelmingly favored by Democrat and independent voters, but by just 15 percent of Republicans, according to the poll.

However, on Capitol Hill, support for Trump's ouster appears to be growing among influential Republicans following last week's riot in which angry Trump supporters stormed the Capitol

Impeachment articles introduced on Monday charge Trump with inciting an insurrection on January 6, when his supporters stormed Capitol Hill as Congress was certifying President-Elect Joe Biden's victory. The riots on Capitol Hill took place immediately after Trump delivered a speech near the White House calling on his supporters to fight to prevent the election from being "stolen."

Five people - four protesters and a police officer - were killed in the riots. The last time the Capitol was stormed was when British troops marched into Washington and set fire to the building in 1814.

Related Topics

Election Attack Senate Fire Riots Police Washington Vote White House Trump Capitol Hill January Congress From

Recent Stories

Pope receives coronavirus vaccine: reports

2 minutes ago

Iran's Health Official Says Iran-Cuba COVID-19 Vac ..

2 minutes ago

German partiers break virus rules, hide from cops ..

2 minutes ago

Trump on brink of unprecedented second impeachment ..

4 minutes ago

Vatican Begins Vaccination Campaign Against COVID- ..

4 minutes ago

Pope Francis Receives First Dose of Pfizer's Vacci ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.