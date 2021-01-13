Majority in US Backs Impeachment, Fears More Violence as Inauguration Approaches - Poll

More than half of US adults back efforts to impeach President Donald Trump following last week's attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters, while three-fourths expect more violence ahead of and during the upcoming the inauguration, according to a CBS/YouGov poll on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) More than half of US adults back efforts to impeach President Donald Trump following last week's attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters, while three-fourths expect more violence ahead of and during the upcoming the inauguration, according to a CBS/YouGov poll on Wednesday.

"Even as they widely condemn the violence at the Capitol last week, Americans say there could be more in the days to come: 74% think it at least somewhat likely that there could be more acts of violence attempted next week, during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration," CBS said in a report explaining the poll.

A smaller majority (55 percent) feel that Trump should be impeached, the poll found.

The House is expected to vote later on Wednesday to impeach the president. However, removal of Trump from office during the remaining week of his presidency would require a Senate trial with two-thirds supermajority to convict.

Impeachment is overwhelmingly favored by Democrat and independent voters, but by just 15 percent of Republicans, according to the poll.

However, on Capitol Hill, support for Trump's ouster appears to be growing among influential Republicans following last week's riot in which angry Trump supporters stormed the Capitol

Impeachment articles introduced on Monday charge Trump with inciting an insurrection on January 6, when his supporters stormed Capitol Hill as Congress was certifying President-Elect Joe Biden's victory. The riots on Capitol Hill took place immediately after Trump delivered a speech near the White House calling on his supporters to fight to prevent the election from being "stolen."

Five people - four protesters and a police officer - were killed in the riots. The last time the Capitol was stormed was when British troops marched into Washington and set fire to the building in 1814.