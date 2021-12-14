Majority in US Expect Increased Tensions With China, Want Military Conflict Avoided - Poll

Most US voters expect tensions with China to rise in the foreseeable future, while also saying that both nations should avoid military clashes at all costs, a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Most US voters expect tensions with China to rise in the foreseeable future, while also saying that both nations should avoid military clashes at all costs, a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Americans are more consistently bearish when it comes to the likelihood of rising military tensions with China. Fifty-six percent of voters anticipate that military tensions will increase over the next 12 months," a press release explaining the poll said.

An even higher share (65%) see tensions escalating over the next five years, the press release said.

However, a 59 percent majority feels the United States and China should avoid direct military conflict "at all costs," the release said.

Moreover, under the hypothetical scenario in which the US military believes China would be defeated, only a tiny share (15 percent) would favor engaging in such a conflict, the release added.

The poll of 1,999 registered US voters was conducted from November 29 to December 1, according to the release.