Majority In US Expects Environment, Education To Improve Under Biden - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) A nearly two-thirds majority of Americans anticipate improvements in the environment and education during the Biden administration, a Gallup poll said on Wednesday

"The public is most likely to predict the next administration will make improvements to the environment (64%), education (63%) and conditions for minorities and the poor (60%), as well as increase respect for the U.S. abroad (60%)," a press release explaining the poll said.

At the same time, US adults are at least likely to say President-elect Joe Biden will be able to substantially reduce the Federal budget deficit (28%) or avoid raising Americans' taxes (30%), the release said.

In Gallup polling during US presidential transitions dating back to 1988, majorities have consistently anticipated the incoming administration would improve the economy and education, the release added.

In the latest poll, a 53 percent said they expect Biden policies to strengthen the US economy, according to the release.

Americans have been more likely to have positive expectations for incoming Democratic than Republican presidents on the environment, conditions for minorities and the poor, and the health care system, the release said.

