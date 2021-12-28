UrduPoint.com

Majority Of Afghan Refugees Airlifted To UK Still Live In Bridging Accommodation - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:09 PM

More than 12,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan under the Afghan relocations and assistance policy implemented by the UK government during the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) takeover in August are still living in hotels and other bridging accommodation, The Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) More than 12,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan under the Afghan relocations and assistance policy implemented by the UK government during the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) takeover in August are still living in hotels and other bridging accommodation, The Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The media outlet claimed, citing unnamed sources from the Department of Work and Pensions and the Home Office, that authorities are struggling with local councils across the country to find permanent homes for the new arrivals.

According to The Guardian, the vast majority of the Afghan refugees are unable to work yet because they cannot show a proof of address to potential employers nor guarantee them that they will not have to move to other part of the country with minimal notice.

Around 16,500 Afghans who collaborated with the UK troops that occupied Afghanistan as part of the US-led coalition and their families have been brought to the United Kingdom since August.

