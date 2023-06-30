Open Menu

Majority Of African Countries To Attend 2nd Russia-Africa Summit - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Majority of African Countries to Attend 2nd Russia-Africa Summit - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) A majority of African countries will attend the Second Russia-Africa Summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"A majority of countries will be represented at the highest level, a large declaration is being prepared, a document which will set out plans for interaction between Russia and African states in the medium term for several years. In parallel, an economic forum and a media forum will be held on the margins of the leaders' summit," Lavrov told a briefing.

The top Russian diplomat added that the West was putting pressure on countries to cancel their participation in the summit.

"I just do not remember now, but more than half of African countries have confirmed participation at the highest level, although they are simply shamelessly pressured, demanded every day that they either cancel their trip to the summit or lower the level of participation," Lavrov said.

The Second Summit Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum will take place in St. Petersburg from July 27-28.

The First Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October 2019.

Related Topics

Russia Sochi St. Petersburg July October 2019 Media From Top

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

19 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

20 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

20 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

20 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

21 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

21 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

23 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

1 day ago

More Stories From World