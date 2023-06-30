Majority of African Countries to Attend 2nd Russia-Africa Summit - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) A majority of African countries will attend the Second Russia-Africa Summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"A majority of countries will be represented at the highest level, a large declaration is being prepared, a document which will set out plans for interaction between Russia and African states in the medium term for several years. In parallel, an economic forum and a media forum will be held on the margins of the leaders' summit," Lavrov told a briefing.

The top Russian diplomat added that the West was putting pressure on countries to cancel their participation in the summit.

"I just do not remember now, but more than half of African countries have confirmed participation at the highest level, although they are simply shamelessly pressured, demanded every day that they either cancel their trip to the summit or lower the level of participation," Lavrov said.

The Second Summit Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum will take place in St. Petersburg from July 27-28.

The First Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October 2019.