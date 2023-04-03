UrduPoint.com

Majority Of Americans Approve Of Trump Indictment - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Majority of Americans Approve of Trump Indictment - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Sixty percent of Americans approve of the Manhattan district attorney's indictment of former President Donald Trump on criminal charges, according to a CNN-SSRS poll released Monday.

While responses were divided along partisan lines - 94% of Democrats and 62% of independents were in approval compared to 79% disapproval among Republicans - the majority aligned along major demographic vectors such as gender, race, age, and educational level in approving of the indictment.

At the same time, respondents were divided over whether Trump's alleged involvement in hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels was illegal or only unethical, with 37% saying it was illegal, 33% unethical but not illegal, and 20% unsure.

Nonetheless, the poll found Trump's 34% overall favorability rating similar to his 32% rating in January.

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS from March 31 to April among 1,048 adults.

In contrast, an ABC news poll conducted by Ipsos on the same dates among 593 adults found 45% approved of the charges against Trump.

