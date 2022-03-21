UrduPoint.com

Majority Of Americans Back Judge Jackson Nomination To US Supreme Court - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Majority of Americans Back Judge Jackson Nomination to US Supreme Court - Poll

A majority of Americans support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be confirmed for the seat on the US Supreme Court by a 2-1 margin and approve of President Joe Biden to name a Black woman as his first pick for the high court, a new Monmouth poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) A majority of Americans support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be confirmed for the seat on the US Supreme Court by a 2-1 margin and approve of President Joe Biden to name a Black woman as his first pick for the high court, a new Monmouth poll revealed on Monday.

"A majority of Americans (55%) say Jackson should be confirmed as an associate justice on the Supreme Court," a release on the poll said. "Only 21% say she should not be confirmed and 24% offer no opinion."

The poll results show that nearly half of the public has heard enough about Jackson to feel that she is either very qualified (33%) or somewhat qualified (14%) for the position.

"Only 9% say she is not qualified while 43% have not heard enough about the nominee to assess her qualifications," the release said.

Jackson, who is currently sitting on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, is scheduled to appear before the US Senate Judiciary Committee for her confirmation hearing later on Monday. If confirmed, Jackson would become the first Black woman to be a member of the US Supreme Court.

Biden nominated Jackson after Justice Stephen Breyer announced he would step down from the Supreme Court in January.

Support for Jackson's nomination among Democrats sits at 82 percent and 64 percent of respondents said they believe she is very qualified for the position. Among Republicans, 42 percent say Jackson should not be confirmed versus 29 percent who believe she should, the release said.

Only 34 percent of respondents said they believe she is qualified for the position, the release added.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Supreme Court Columbia Jackson January Democrats Women From Court

Recent Stories

Growers advised to cultivate approved Moong variet ..

Growers advised to cultivate approved Moong varieties

46 seconds ago
 Supreme Court forms larger bench on presidential r ..

Supreme Court forms larger bench on presidential reference on Article 63-A

48 seconds ago
 Over 1Mln Iraqis May Have Suffered From Use of Ura ..

Over 1Mln Iraqis May Have Suffered From Use of Uranium Shells by US - Expert

49 seconds ago
 Russia Refuses to Discuss Peace Treaty With Japan ..

Russia Refuses to Discuss Peace Treaty With Japan - Foreign Ministry

53 seconds ago
 "Annual Art Exhibition" held, paintings, calligrap ..

"Annual Art Exhibition" held, paintings, calligraphy works displayed

6 minutes ago
 Flower show, competition held at Sadiq Public Scho ..

Flower show, competition held at Sadiq Public School

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>