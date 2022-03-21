Majority of Americans Back Judge Jackson Nomination to US Supreme Court - Poll

A majority of Americans support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be confirmed for the seat on the US Supreme Court by a 2-1 margin and approve of President Joe Biden to name a Black woman as his first pick for the high court, a new Monmouth poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) A majority of Americans support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be confirmed for the seat on the US Supreme Court by a 2-1 margin and approve of President Joe Biden to name a Black woman as his first pick for the high court, a new Monmouth poll revealed on Monday.

"A majority of Americans (55%) say Jackson should be confirmed as an associate justice on the Supreme Court," a release on the poll said. "Only 21% say she should not be confirmed and 24% offer no opinion."

The poll results show that nearly half of the public has heard enough about Jackson to feel that she is either very qualified (33%) or somewhat qualified (14%) for the position.

"Only 9% say she is not qualified while 43% have not heard enough about the nominee to assess her qualifications," the release said.

Jackson, who is currently sitting on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, is scheduled to appear before the US Senate Judiciary Committee for her confirmation hearing later on Monday. If confirmed, Jackson would become the first Black woman to be a member of the US Supreme Court.

Biden nominated Jackson after Justice Stephen Breyer announced he would step down from the Supreme Court in January.

Support for Jackson's nomination among Democrats sits at 82 percent and 64 percent of respondents said they believe she is very qualified for the position. Among Republicans, 42 percent say Jackson should not be confirmed versus 29 percent who believe she should, the release said.

Only 34 percent of respondents said they believe she is qualified for the position, the release added.