Majority Of Americans Believe Biden Family Received Foreign Money To Impact Policy - Poll

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 09:56 PM

A majority of likely voters in the United States believe that President Joe Biden and his family received payments from foreign nationals to influence US policy, a new Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action poll revealed Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) A majority of likely voters in the United States believe that President Joe Biden and his family received payments from foreign nationals to influence US policy, a new Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action poll revealed Wednesday.

More than half of respondents, 53.3%, said that they believe the Biden family received foreign money to influence policy in Washington, the poll found. Approximately 31% said that they did not believe in the allegations, while 15% were unsure.

The poll comes amid an investigation by Republican lawmakers into alleged multi-million-dollar payments by a Ukrainian energy company to then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, in exchange for pushing for the removal of a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the business.

When separated by party affiliation, nearly 90% of Republican respondents said that they believe the Biden family received foreign payments, while just over 11% of Democrat respondents said they did not believe in the alleged payments. More than half of unaffiliated respondents, 50.7%, said they believe in the foreign payment allegations.

The poll was conducted between June 5-9, surveying 1,088 respondents from a pool of likely general election voters. The poll reports a margin of error of 2.9% with a confidence of 95%.

