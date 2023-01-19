Majority of Americans Believe Biden Mishandled Classified Documents - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) A majority of Americans believe that US President Joe Biden mishandled classified documents discovered by his staff in several locations outside of Federal oversight, a Quinnipiac University poll found.

A total of 60% of Americans think Biden acted inappropriately in the way he handled the sensitive materials, a poll report said on Wednesday. A significant majority of Republicans, 84%, believe Biden mishandled the documents, in contrast to just 38% of Democrats, the poll found.

Two-thirds of Americans are following news regarding the documents either very or somewhat closely, the poll also found.

Moreover, 71% believe the situation is either serious or somewhat serious, the report said.

Earlier this month, the government publicly acknowledged a probe into Biden's handling of classified materials after his lawyers discovered sensitive documents in a think-tank office, and later at a Biden residence.

Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik that Republican lawmakers will investigate the matter as a serious felony, which is punishable with a prison sentence of up to 10 years.