UrduPoint.com

Majority Of Americans Believe Biden Mishandled Classified Documents - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 04:10 AM

Majority of Americans Believe Biden Mishandled Classified Documents - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) A majority of Americans believe that US President Joe Biden mishandled classified documents discovered by his staff in several locations outside of Federal oversight, a Quinnipiac University poll found.

A total of 60% of Americans think Biden acted inappropriately in the way he handled the sensitive materials, a poll report said on Wednesday. A significant majority of Republicans, 84%, believe Biden mishandled the documents, in contrast to just 38% of Democrats, the poll found.

Two-thirds of Americans are following news regarding the documents either very or somewhat closely, the poll also found.

Moreover, 71% believe the situation is either serious or somewhat serious, the report said.

Earlier this month, the government publicly acknowledged a probe into Biden's handling of classified materials after his lawyers discovered sensitive documents in a think-tank office, and later at a Biden residence.

Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik that Republican lawmakers will investigate the matter as a serious felony, which is punishable with a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Related Topics

Lawyers Democrats Government

Recent Stories

UAE signs international cooperation agreements du ..

UAE signs international cooperation agreements during WEF

3 hours ago
 Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investme ..

Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investment Forum revealed

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship in 2023

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn inv ..

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn investment to reduce electricity ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah International Traditional Craf ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of Palau

UAE President receives President of Palau

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.