WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) A majority of Americans disapprove of how President Joe Biden is handling his job as president after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan, a new poll revealed.

"Americans' views have dimmed on the way President Joe Biden is handling his job as president, with 42 percent approving and 50 percent disapproving, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll of adults," a news release explaining the poll on Tuesday.

Quinnipiac University said this was the first time Biden's job approval has dropped into negative territory since he took office in January. In early August, 46 percent of Americans approved and 43 percent disapproved of the way the president was handling his job.

"In today's poll, Democrats approve 88-7 percent, while Republicans disapprove 91-7 percent and independents disapprove 52-34 percent," Quinnipaic University said.

More than half of Americans, 54-41 percent, said they supported Biden's decision to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan and nearly seven in ten, 69 to 24 percent, agreed with ending the war there. However, they gave the president a negative 31 to 65 percent for the way he handled withdrawing all US troops from the country, the poll said.