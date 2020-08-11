Majority of Americans Doubt 2020 Election Will Be Conducted Fairly - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) More than half of all Americans believe November's presidential election will not be conducted in a fair manner, an NBC/SurveyMonkey poll revealed on Tuesday.

55 percent of people surveyed in the United States say they lack confidence that the election will be carried out in a free and fair way, according to the poll, including 53% of Democrats and 35% of Republicans.

The US is scheduled to hold presidential, congressional and other local elections on November 3.

Many Americans may opt to vote by mail rather than risk contracting COVID-19 by submitting a ballot in person. According to a New York Times analysis, about 75% of Americans will be eligible to do so.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that mail-in voting is vulnerable to fraud and will make it easier for foreign countries to interfere in the election. Trump, however, has actually encouraged mail-in voting in the state of Florida, where the governor and top election officials are Republicans.