UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Majority Of Americans Favor Reforming Electoral College System To Elect President - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:10 AM

Majority of Americans Favor Reforming Electoral College System to Elect President - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) A narrow majority of US citizens favor replacing or seriously reforming the current Electoral College system, which gives candidates' who even win a narrow majority in any state all its population-weighted electoral votes and ignores the actual numbers, the total population-proportion weight, Pew Research Center said in a news release.

"A modest majority of Americans continue to favor changing the way presidents are elected," the release said on Wednesday. "Fifty five percent in the new poll say the system should be changed so that the winner of the popular vote nationwide wins the presidency, while 43 percent favor keeping the Electoral College system."

The current balance of opinion is little changed over the last few years and attitudes about the Electoral College remain deeply divided along partisan lines, the release said.

Younger adults were more willing to change the system than older people: 60 percent aged 18 to 29 wanted reform compared to only 51 percent of those 65 or older, the poll found.

"Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents - especially liberal Democrats - say they would prefer changing the system to be based on the popular vote (71 percent of Democrats, including 82 percent of liberal Democrats, say this)," the release said.

Republicans and Republican-leaning voters, especially conservative Republicans, prefer keeping the current system where the winner of the Electoral College takes office with 61 percent overall, including 71 percent of conservative Republicans, taking that view, the poll found.

Related Topics

Vote Democrats All Weight

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

5 hours ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

5 hours ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

5 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

5 hours ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

5 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.