Majority Of Americans In Favor Of Admitting Puerto Rico As US State - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 08:57 PM

Majority of Americans in Favor of Admitting Puerto Rico as US State - Poll

A majority of Americans support the admittance of Puerto Rico as a US state, a Gallup Poll revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) A majority of Americans support the admittance of Puerto Rico as a US state, a Gallup Poll revealed on Thursday.

The poll found that 66 percent of Americans are in favor of admitting Puerto Rico as a US state, while 27 percent oppose the idea.

A majority of Americans have generally supported statehood for Puerto Rico since Gallup's first survey on the topic in 1963 when it recorded 65 percent were in favor of the the US territory becoming a state.

The US territory has been swept by angry protests this week with the demonstrators demanding Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello's immediate resignation after leaked messages revealed disparaging remarks the governor made including homophobic and misogynistic comments about political rivals and journalists.

The offensive messages were found among almost 900 pages of chats from Rossello's Telegram messenger obtained by Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism over the weekend.

