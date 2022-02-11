Majority of Americans Losing Confidence US Elections Express Popular Will - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) More than half of US citizens now lack confidence that their electoral process in the United States expresses the will of the American people, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS revealed.

The poll results showed that 56% of respondents said they had little or no confidence that US elections reflected the will of the American people, a SSRS report on the poll said on Thursday.

The number marked a massive rise in skepticism of 16% in a year, compared with a 40% figure in January of 2021, after President Joe Biden took office, the report said.

Almost three-quarters of Republicans were now skeptical that elections remained representative (74%), as well as a majority (59%) of independents.

Even almost one third of Democrats (32%) had lost confidence in the process, a massive rise in the only 9% figure of a year ago, the report said.

Most Americans saw the January 6, 2021, events at the US Capitol as a problem for democracy but only 28% believed it was a crisis, though another 37% called it a major problem, the report added.

The poll was conducted from January 10 to February 6 with 1,527 respondents and a margin of error of +/- 3.3%, according to the report.