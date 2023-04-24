Majority of Americans Not Looking Forward to Potential Biden-Trump Rematch - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) There is a strong lack of enthusiasm among American voters about a potential rematch between US President Joe Biden and Former US President Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential elections, The Hill reports citing a Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

The poll showed that 38% of respondents said they felt "exhaustion" over the idea of a rematch; 29% said they felt "fear" about the prospect, while 23% said they felt "sadness and fear," The Hill said on Sunday.

Only 27% of Americans support Biden running for reelection, according to the survey.

Nonetheless, the poll also showed that Biden would have a lead over Trump (46% vs 42%), as well as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (45% vs 41%).

The Yahoo News/YouGov survey was conducted between April 14 and April 17 among 1,530 American adults.

Trump has already formally announced his 2024 campaign, with possible contenders including Former US Vice President Mike Pence, DeSantis and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Pence said in an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation" this weekend that any potential candidate from the Republican party willing to seek a GOP presidential nomination should voice their intent by June of this year.