UrduPoint.com

Majority Of Americans Not Looking Forward To Potential Biden-Trump Rematch - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 04:10 AM

Majority of Americans Not Looking Forward to Potential Biden-Trump Rematch - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) There is a strong lack of enthusiasm among American voters about a potential rematch between US President Joe Biden and Former US President Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential elections, The Hill reports citing a Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

The poll showed that 38% of respondents said they felt "exhaustion" over the idea of a rematch; 29% said they felt "fear" about the prospect, while 23% said they felt "sadness and fear," The Hill said on Sunday.

Only 27% of Americans support Biden running for reelection, according to the survey.

Nonetheless, the poll also showed that Biden would have a lead over Trump (46% vs 42%), as well as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (45% vs 41%).

The Yahoo News/YouGov survey was conducted between April 14 and April 17 among 1,530 American adults.

Trump has already formally announced his 2024 campaign, with possible contenders including Former US Vice President Mike Pence, DeSantis and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Pence said in an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation" this weekend that any potential candidate from the Republican party willing to seek a GOP presidential nomination should voice their intent by June of this year.

Related Topics

Governor United Nations Trump Lead Florida April June Sunday From Sad

Recent Stories

25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid ..

25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid Al Fitr holiday

4 hours ago
 Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax ..

Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax law: Ministry of Finance

6 hours ago
 UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship D ..

UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II - Group B

7 hours ago
 G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen ..

G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen food security

7 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 448 ..

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 448 competitors

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundatio ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation concludes participation in L ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.