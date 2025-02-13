Open Menu

Majority Of Americans Reject Trump's Plan To 'take Over' Gaza: US Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A strong majority of American voters oppose President Donald Trump’s plan for the U.S. to forcibly remove the Palestinians from Gaza and “take over” the besieged enclave, a new opinion poll shows.

In a survey released late Wednesday, 'Data for Progress' found that 64 percent of US voters say they oppose Trump’s proposal, while only 27 percent support it, a margin of 37 points.

Nearly half of the survey’s 1,201 respondents, accounting for 47 percent, also said they are “strongly” against the plan.

'Data for Progress' found that opposition was strongest among Democrats, with 85 percent disapproving of the proposal, including 78 percent “strongly” in opposition.

A plurality of independents, 63 percent, disagreed to Trump’s plan for Gaza, while Republicans favoured the proposal by a small margin, with 46 percent supporting and 43 percent opposing.

According to the poll, the proposal to forcibly expel Palestinian survivors of the Israeli genocidal war is more unpopular when American troops are involved.

'Data for Progress' found that nearly seven in 10 voters say they oppose sending US troops to the middle East in order to take over Gaza, with 25 percent in favour.

The poll was carried out from February 8 to 9, 2025, using web panels. The margin of error associated with the sample size is ±3 percentage points.

European allies of the US, as well as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, China and Russia say they all commitment to a two-state solution.

On February 4, Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC. At a joint press conference there, Trump said he would take control of Gaza – possibly with the help of US troops – to create a “Riviera of the Middle East.”

He had earlier suggested that displaced Palestinians could be resettled in neighbouring Arab countries.

Washington’s European allies, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt have rejected Trump’s plot, reiterating calls for the two-state solution.

The new polling came as UN human rights experts warn that the proposal involves war crimes and threatens the very structure of international order.

