Majority of Americans Say Senate Should Confirm Jackson to US Supreme Court - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

Fifty-eight percent of Americans say the Senate should confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first African American woman on the US Supreme Court, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Fifty-eight percent of Americans say the Senate should confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first African American woman on the US Supreme Court, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"A majority of Americans support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson being confirmed to the Supreme Court, with 58% saying the Senate should vote in favor of her historical nomination to the nation's highest court," a release about the poll said.

Gallup released the poll as the confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee enter their third day.

Jackson has been criticized by Republicans for being too lenient during he tenure as a judge on people accused of pedophilia.

Some 80% of Democrats support Jackson's ascension to the US Supreme Court while 55% of Republicans are opposed, the release said.

The poll comes at a time when the public's approval of the US Supreme Court has tumbled. Last July, the high court garnered a 49% approval rating and analysts have said the trust in the high court has continued to decline.