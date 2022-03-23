UrduPoint.com

Majority Of Americans Say Senate Should Confirm Jackson To US Supreme Court - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Majority of Americans Say Senate Should Confirm Jackson to US Supreme Court - Poll

Fifty-eight percent of Americans say the Senate should confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first African American woman on the US Supreme Court, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Fifty-eight percent of Americans say the Senate should confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first African American woman on the US Supreme Court, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"A majority of Americans support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson being confirmed to the Supreme Court, with 58% saying the Senate should vote in favor of her historical nomination to the nation's highest court," a release about the poll said.

Gallup released the poll as the confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee enter their third day.

Jackson has been criticized by Republicans for being too lenient during he tenure as a judge on people accused of pedophilia.

Some 80% of Democrats support Jackson's ascension to the US Supreme Court while 55% of Republicans are opposed, the release said.

The poll comes at a time when the public's approval of the US Supreme Court has tumbled. Last July, the high court garnered a 49% approval rating and analysts have said the trust in the high court has continued to decline.

Related Topics

Senate Supreme Court Vote Ascension Gallup Jackson July Democrats Women Court

Recent Stories

DC takes notice of shortage of drinking water supp ..

DC takes notice of shortage of drinking water supply

33 seconds ago
 Pakistan-Day celebrated in Larkana Region

Pakistan-Day celebrated in Larkana Region

34 seconds ago
 Chairman PAEC receives Nishan-e-Imtiaz

Chairman PAEC receives Nishan-e-Imtiaz

36 seconds ago
 EU's Von Der Leyen, Biden to Discuss LNG Deliverie ..

EU's Von Der Leyen, Biden to Discuss LNG Deliveries on Thursday

39 seconds ago
 Australian envoy extends felicitation on Pakistan ..

Australian envoy extends felicitation on Pakistan Day; cites opportunities for m ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan batting collapses as Australia lead by 12 ..

Pakistan batting collapses as Australia lead by 123 runs in third Test

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>