Majority Of Americans Say Trump Should Not Run For President In 2024 - Poll

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 10:34 PM

A majority of likely US voters say that former President Donald Trump should not run for office again in 2024, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Wednesday

Thirty-two percent of respondents said that they believe Trump should run for president again in 2024, while 60 percent said he should not, the poll found.

The poll surveyed 2,000 likely US voters on November 10, 13-15.

On Tuesday evening, Trump announced his intent to run for president again after losing his 2020 reelection bid. During his campaign announcement speech, Trump proposed policies such as term limits on members of Congress, restrictions on lobbying by former US government officials and election reform.

Trump is now set to square off in party primaries against other Republican contenders for the 2024 nomination. Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden said he will decide next year whether to run for reelection.

