Majority Of Americans Still View Southern Border As Serious Issue - Poll

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 06:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The majority of Americans see the situation at the US-Mexican border as a "crisis" or a "major problem," according to a Gallup poll released Friday.

The overall results of the poll - 39% of respondents seeing the situation as a "crisis," 33% a "major problem," 22% a "minor problem," and 5% "not a problem" - are essentially the same as those recorded by Gallup in 2019.

However, they marked a partisan shift, with fewer Democrats - a drop of 20 percentage points to 17% - and more Republicans - a 13 percentage point increase to 65% - seeing the situation as a crisis.

However, the majority in each key political party still view the border as a crisis or a major problem.

However, 78% of Americans are sympathetic to migrants going to the US border to seek entry - more than the 64% who expressed sympathy toward those who crossed the border illegally.

The poll was conducted June 1-22, a few weeks after the Biden administration lifted the Title 42 emergency regulations implemented during the pandemic that enabled border control to immediately deport people illegally entering the country rather than allow them an asylum hearing.

