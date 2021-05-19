Majority of Americans Support Biden Administration Middle East Policy - Poll

UrduPoint.com
Wed 19th May 2021

A majority of Americans approve of the Biden administration's approach to the conflict in the Middle East amid the recent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians, a new The Hill-HarrisX poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) A majority of Americans approve of the Biden administration's approach to the conflict in the middle East amid the recent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians, a new The Hill-HarrisX poll revealed on Tuesday.

Fifty-six percent of registered voters in the United States support the Biden administration's stance and efforts undertaken to mitigate tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, while 44 percent said they disapprove, according to the poll results.

The Biden administration won support of 79 percent of Democrats and more than two-thirds of independent voters, the poll results show. Three quarters of Republicans have criticized the policy of the Biden administration.

The poll was conducted online on May 14-15 among 932 registered voters and has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.

More Stories From World

