Majority Of Americans Support Biden Administration Middle East Policy - Poll
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:22 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) A majority of Americans approve of the Biden administration's approach to the conflict in the middle East amid the recent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians, a new The Hill-HarrisX poll revealed on Tuesday.
Fifty-six percent of registered voters in the United States support the Biden administration's stance and efforts undertaken to mitigate tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, while 44 percent said they disapprove, according to the poll results.
The Biden administration won support of 79 percent of Democrats and more than two-thirds of independent voters, the poll results show. Three quarters of Republicans have criticized the policy of the Biden administration.
The poll was conducted online on May 14-15 among 932 registered voters and has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.