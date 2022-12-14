Majority of Americans Support Restricting Hateful, Inaccurate Social Media Posts - Poll

A majority of Americans believe that hateful or inaccurate social media posts should be subject to restrictions, according to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) A majority of Americans believe that hateful or inaccurate social media posts should be subject to restrictions, according to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Wednesday.

A majority of respondents, 52%, said that social media companies have a responsibility to restrict hateful or inaccurate posts, the poll found. Just 39% said that social media sites should be open forums regardless of whether speech is hateful or inaccurate.

However, the poll found that there were substantial differences in responses between demographic categories.

Men endorsed an open forum approach by 11 percentage points, while women favored restrictions by 38 points.

Moreover, liberals and moderates overwhelmingly supported restrictions on speech online, while conservatives opposed it by a 2:1 ratio, the poll also found.

The poll surveyed 1,000 registered US voters between December 7-11 and maintains a margin or error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

The first Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to free speech and press as well the right to peaceful assembly and redress of grievances from the government.