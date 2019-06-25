(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Nearly two-in-three Americans back US President Donald Trump 's decision to cancel a military strike against Iran in response to Thursday's downing of a US Navy drone by Iranian forces, a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Nearly two-in-three, 65 percent, support calling off the strike - while only 14 percent oppose Trump's decision," POLITICO/Morning Consult said regarding the poll results.

Slightly more than a third of US voters, or 36 percent, support military actions after last week's incident in the Persian Gulf, with 42 percent opposing the idea.

Republicans are more inclined to support military actions in Iran, 59 percent, than Democrats (23 percent) and independents (28 percent).

The POLITICO/Morning Consult poll surveyed 1,991 registered voters from June 21-24 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Trump last week said he called off a strike against Iran because the expected 150-person casualty rate was not proportional to the Iranians' downing of a US surveillance drone. Iran said the US drone violated Iranian airspace.