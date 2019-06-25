UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Majority Of Americans Support Trump's Decision To Call Off Iran Strike - Poll

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:21 PM

Majority of Americans Support Trump's Decision to Call Off Iran Strike - Poll

Nearly two-in-three Americans back US President Donald Trump's decision to cancel a military strike against Iran in response to Thursday's downing of a US Navy drone by Iranian forces, a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Nearly two-in-three Americans back US President Donald Trump's decision to cancel a military strike against Iran in response to Thursday's downing of a US Navy drone by Iranian forces, a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Nearly two-in-three, 65 percent, support calling off the strike - while only 14 percent oppose Trump's decision," POLITICO/Morning Consult said regarding the poll results.

Slightly more than a third of US voters, or 36 percent, support military actions after last week's incident in the Persian Gulf, with 42 percent opposing the idea.

Republicans are more inclined to support military actions in Iran, 59 percent, than Democrats (23 percent) and independents (28 percent).

The POLITICO/Morning Consult poll surveyed 1,991 registered voters from June 21-24 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Trump last week said he called off a strike against Iran because the expected 150-person casualty rate was not proportional to the Iranians' downing of a US surveillance drone. Iran said the US drone violated Iranian airspace.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Trump June Democrats From

Recent Stories

UK F-35B Stealth Jets Carry Out 1st Operational Mi ..

2 seconds ago

Russia to Develop New Family of Military Transport ..

3 seconds ago

Pak Navy's Command & Staff Conference held

5 seconds ago

Dubai Attorney General discusses cooperation with ..

8 minutes ago

Ghana President receives UAE official

9 minutes ago

MoHAP Youth Council marks International Day Agains ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.