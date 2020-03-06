UrduPoint.com
Majority Of Arab States Restored Relations With Syria - Assad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Majority of Arab States Restored Relations With Syria - Assad

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Most of the Arab countries have restored relations with Syria, but they did so without much publicity, fearing pressure from the West, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television aired on Thursday.

"Most of the Arab countries have restored their relations with Syria, but not publicly, fearing pressure. These countries have expressed their support for Syria and wished us to defeat terrorism," Assad said.

"However, the Western pressure and, in particular, the American pressure forced these countries to keep a distance and not open their embassies in Syria, this especially concerns the Gulf states," the Syrian leader stressed.

