Majority of Britons Support Stripping Prince Andrew of Royal Titles Amid Sex Abuse Trial

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) A majority of UK residents have supported the decision to strip Prince Andrew, who is facing sexual assault accusations, of his royal titles, a poll on YouGov revealed on Friday.

On Thursday, the Buckingham Palace said Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II, was stripped of his military ranks and royal patronage after human rights activist Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit in a US Federal court accusing the prince of raping her when she was 17 years old.

Prince Andrew denied the allegations.

To the question "Prince Andrew will no longer use the title HRH (His Royal Highness). Do you think this was the right or wrong thing for him to do," 82% of respondents answered yes, with 13% saying they didn't know, and only 6% saying no. An overwhelming majority of respondents across all age, gender and political groups supported the decision, the poll showed.

The survey has covered 4,941 adult respondents from Great Britain.