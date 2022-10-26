UrduPoint.com

Majority Of Brits Have No Sympathy For Former Prime Minister Truss - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) More than half of the British population do not sympathize with former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, according to a YouGov poll published on Tuesday.

The survey showed that only 4% of UK citizens strongly sympathize with Truss, while 13% are a little sorry for her, 23% of respondents do "not really" sympathize with her, and 53% do not feel any sympathy for the former prime minister.

The poll was conducted among 3,027 adults on October 25.

Liz Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, spent only 44 days in office. On October 20, she announced her resignation due to mounting criticism over the government's new economic plan and the possibility of increasing public debt for its implementation. Earlier in the day, UK King Charles III appointed Rishi Sunak as the new prime minister.

More Stories From World

