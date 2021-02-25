Majority of Canadians Back Decriminalization of Illegal Drugs Amid Opioid Crisis - Poll

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The majority of Canadians support the decriminalization of illegal drugs amid a growing opioid crisis, a new Angus Reid Institute poll revealed.

"Canadians are least enthusiastic about increasing punitive actions against users... three-in-five (59%) favour the decriminalization of all illegal drugs," the poll said on Wednesday.

Support for decriminalization was higher among those who have personal exposure to opioid dependency - either having dependency issues themselves or knowing someone with a history of opioid abuse - than those who had no personal connection - 64 percent to 57 percent.

Fewer than half - 45 percent - expressed support for further punitive measures to be taken against users by increasing arrests and charges for possession of illicit substances, the poll found.

However, respondents were in overwhelming agreement that the opioid crisis in Canada has worsened during the pandemic, echoing the warnings experts alarmed by skyrocketing fatality rates in the last year.

In the province of British Columbia alone, considered to be the epicenter of Canada's opioid crisis, 1,716 people died of causes related to illegal drugs - a 74-per-cent increase over 2019 - according to the province's Coroners Service.