UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Majority Of Canadians Oppose Anti-Pipeline Blockades, Back Police Intervention - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

Majority of Canadians Oppose Anti-Pipeline Blockades, Back Police Intervention - Poll

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) More than 60 percent of Canadians disagree with anti-pipeline protesters blockading key road and rail corridors and over half want authorities to intervene, an Ipsos poll revealed on Wednesday.

"As the indigenous blockade of key transportation corridors in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en Nation continues for another week, a majority of Canadians (61%) say they disagree (26% strongly/35% somewhat) that the protestors are conducting justified and legitimate protests," the release said.

Furthermore, according to the poll, 53% support police intervention to end the blockades.

However, the poll indicates that support for the blockades is growing, given that seven years earlier 69% of Canadians disagreed with the notion that the blockades are justified and legitimate.

Canadians also overwhelmingly (75%) agree that the government has to do more to improve indigenous living conditions.

The protests expanded nationwide earlier this month after authorities arrested activists in the province of British Columbia who were trying to protect indigenous land from an oil pipeline project. Indigenous protesters have shut down Canada's busiest railway corridor between Toronto and Montreal.

Related Topics

Police Canada Oil Road Toronto Columbia From Government

Recent Stories

President of US Institute of Peace Nancy Lindborg ..

1 minute ago

Eat fruit, vegetables for better memory, healthy h ..

2 minutes ago

Consultative process with stakeholders continuing ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan has completed journey from 'terrorism to ..

2 minutes ago

Absence of state apparatus from meeting annoys PAC ..

2 minutes ago

DUPHAT to offer deep insights into pharmaceutical ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.