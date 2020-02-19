Majority of Canadians Oppose Anti-Pipeline Blockades, Back Police Intervention - Poll

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) More than 60 percent of Canadians disagree with anti-pipeline protesters blockading key road and rail corridors and over half want authorities to intervene, an Ipsos poll revealed on Wednesday.

"As the indigenous blockade of key transportation corridors in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en Nation continues for another week, a majority of Canadians (61%) say they disagree (26% strongly/35% somewhat) that the protestors are conducting justified and legitimate protests," the release said.

Furthermore, according to the poll, 53% support police intervention to end the blockades.

However, the poll indicates that support for the blockades is growing, given that seven years earlier 69% of Canadians disagreed with the notion that the blockades are justified and legitimate.

Canadians also overwhelmingly (75%) agree that the government has to do more to improve indigenous living conditions.

The protests expanded nationwide earlier this month after authorities arrested activists in the province of British Columbia who were trying to protect indigenous land from an oil pipeline project. Indigenous protesters have shut down Canada's busiest railway corridor between Toronto and Montreal.