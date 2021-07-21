UrduPoint.com
Majority Of Canadians Oppose Reopening Of Canada-US Border, Back Vaccine Passports - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 02:20 AM

Majority of Canadians Oppose Reopening of Canada-US Border, Back Vaccine Passports - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The majority of Canadians oppose the reopening of the land border with the United States, a new Leger poll revealed.

The findings after Ottawa announced a day earlier that it is reopening its borders to vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents on August 9 and to all vaccinated foreign travelers on September 7.

The poll found that 52 percent of Canadians are opposed to the total reopening of the Canada-US borders by the of August.

Opposition was highest in the Atlantic provinces and British Columbia, while the rest of the country was largely split on the issue.

Canadians' attitude is in stark contrast to the feelings south of the border, where polled Americans expressed support for the reopening of the borders by a near 3 to 1 margin.

Two thirds of Canadians said that entry should be granted to only those fully vaccinated, the study showed.

The findings also showed strong support for COVID-19 vaccine passports, with 58 percent in favor of readily available proof of vaccination, while only 30 percent were opposed.

Respondents were most receptive to proof of vaccination being required for air and train travel as well as visiting a hospital. However, fewer than 40 percent endorsed mandatory vaccine passports at restaurant patios and outdoor shows or sporting events.

International travelers, including Americans, have been barred from entering Canada since March 2020, and Ottawa recently extended the border restrictions that limit so-called non-essential travel to and from the United States through July 21.

