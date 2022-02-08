Majority of Canadians Oppose Trucker Protest, But 44% Empathize With Issues Raised - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Majority Canadians oppose the so-called "Freedom Convoy" protests, which continue in Ottawa, a Leger poll revealed on Tuesday.

The wave of protest across Canada began in mid-January, with thousands of truckers and other demonstrators converging upon Ottawa to express strong opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border.

The survey, which polled over 1,500 Canadians, found that 62 percent of respondents opposed the message the demonstrators were conveying - 47% were strongly opposed - while 32 percent were in support of dropping vaccination and public health mandates.

A further 65% of respondents agreed that the convoy is a "small minority" of Canadians, who are prioritizing their own needs over those facing delayed surgeries and other medical treatments.

Nevertheless, 44% of Canadians say they are vaccinated against the coronavirus, but "sympathize with the concerns and frustrations being voiced by people involved in the trucker protest in Ottawa.

An equal number of respondents - 44% - said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and premiers share blame for the widespread protests stemming from their "condescending attitude" toward Canadians opposing draconian lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

The poll also revealed that the protest has tapped into Canadians' fears about the ideological bent of protesters; 57% and 52%, respectively, said the protest was a cover for right-wing groups to voice their concerns and the protest reminded them of the Capitol Hill events on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

While the protest began as a demonstration against vaccination mandates, it has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration, with various groups uniting in opposition of the Trudeau government.