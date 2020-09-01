UrduPoint.com
Majority Of Detained Violent Protesters In Kenosha Not City Residents - Sheriff

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The majority of those detained amid violet protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake are not residents of Kenosha, County Sheriff David Beth told reporters.

Kenosha, home to some 100,000 people, came last week as latest focal point for the Black Lives Matter movement after policemen shot and severally wounded Blake, a local African American man.

"If I remember right, there were about 205 arrests and 114 were from out-of-Kenosha," Beth said on Monday.

Beth added that among detainees are individuals from out of the state of Wisconsin and even beyond the United States.

Violent protests against racial injustice erupted this week in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the United States after police shot Blake in the back seven times . The incident, which occurred on August 23, left Blake paralyzed. However, the protest quickly turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of arson and destruction.

According to the Kenosha Professional Police Association, Blake forcefully resisted arrest.

