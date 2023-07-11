Open Menu

Majority Of EU Citizens Support Military Supplies To Ukraine - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 05:20 AM

Majority of EU Citizens Support Military Supplies to Ukraine - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Sixty-four percent of EU citizens support financing the purchase and supply of military equipment to Ukraine, with 88% being in favor of providing humanitarian aid to the country affected by the conflict, a Eurobarometer poll showed on Monday.

"Approval for actions taken in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine remains very high. 88% of EU citizens are in favour of providing humanitarian support to the people affected by the war and 86% are in favour of welcoming into the EU people fleeing the war ... 64% support financing the purchase and supply of military equipment to Ukraine," the poll said.

In addition, 75% of respondents support financial assistance to Ukraine and 72% back economic sanctions against the Russian government, companies and individuals, the poll read, adding that 66% were in favor of banning Russia's Sputnik and Russia Today from broadcasting in the European Union.

The poll also said that 64% of EU citizens "agree with the EU granting candidate status as a potential member of the EU to Ukraine."

Overall, 56% of respondents say they are satisfied with the EU's response to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the pollster noted.

The poll was conducted from May 31-June 21 and surveyed 26,425 people from 27 EU countries.

