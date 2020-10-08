Majority of Europeans in 7 States Want Biden to Win US Presidential Election - Poll

The majority of people in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom are rooting for Joe Biden to win the November 3 presidential election in the United States, a fresh survey by YouGov found on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The majority of people in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom are rooting for Joe Biden to win the November 3 presidential election in the United States, a fresh survey by YouGov found on Thursday.

According to the findings, Biden enjoys the largest popular support in Denmark, where 80 percent of respondents said they would want him to become the next US president. The incumbent US leader, Donald Trump, is most supported in Italy 20 percent of Italian respondents said they would want him to win, as opposed to 58 percent who said the same about Biden.

In Germany, Spain, Sweden, France and the UK the number of Biden supporters ranges from 61 percent to 71 percent, the poll found.

With that, only 2 percent to 11 percent of Europeans expect the US election to be "completely free and fair." Most skeptical about this were the respondents in Germany � 54 percent � followed by France, the UK, Sweden and Spain.

The poll was conducted from September 15 to October 4 among 2,245 adult citizens of Germany, 1,745 adult citizens of the UK, 1,071 adult citizens of Spain, 1,027 adult citizens of France, 1,018 adult citizens of Denmark, 1,017 adult citizens of Italy and 1,013 adult citizens of Sweden.