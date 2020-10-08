UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Majority Of Europeans In 7 States Want Biden To Win US Presidential Election - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:37 PM

Majority of Europeans in 7 States Want Biden to Win US Presidential Election - Poll

The majority of people in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom are rooting for Joe Biden to win the November 3 presidential election in the United States, a fresh survey by YouGov found on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The majority of people in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom are rooting for Joe Biden to win the November 3 presidential election in the United States, a fresh survey by YouGov found on Thursday.

According to the findings, Biden enjoys the largest popular support in Denmark, where 80 percent of respondents said they would want him to become the next US president. The incumbent US leader, Donald Trump, is most supported in Italy 20 percent of Italian respondents said they would want him to win, as opposed to 58 percent who said the same about Biden.

In Germany, Spain, Sweden, France and the UK the number of Biden supporters ranges from 61 percent to 71 percent, the poll found.

With that, only 2 percent to 11 percent of Europeans expect the US election to be "completely free and fair." Most skeptical about this were the respondents in Germany � 54 percent � followed by France, the UK, Sweden and Spain.

The poll was conducted from September 15 to October 4 among 2,245 adult citizens of Germany, 1,745 adult citizens of the UK, 1,071 adult citizens of Spain, 1,027 adult citizens of France, 1,018 adult citizens of Denmark, 1,017 adult citizens of Italy and 1,013 adult citizens of Sweden.

Related Topics

Election France Trump Germany Same Spain Italy United Kingdom United States Sweden Denmark September October November From

Recent Stories

'Mood has changed' in post-Brexit trade talks: Dub ..

41 seconds ago

National Assembly committee directs to repatriate ..

42 seconds ago

Strong foreign policy linked with stable economy: ..

44 seconds ago

CSTO Chief on Karabakh Conflict: CSTO Can Interven ..

48 seconds ago

France's Demare wins Giro 6th stage

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of UHE students' agita ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.