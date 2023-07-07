Majority of French Demand Tougher Migration Rules After Week of Riots - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A majority of the French want the government to curb mass migration to the country, a new survey published by Le Figaro daily this week showed

The poll conducted by Odoxa and Backbone Consulting among more than 1,000 adults from July 5-6 found that 59% believed that "the migration law should be toughened." A further 38% said it should not, while 3% said they did not know.

The same poll showed that only 14% supported the rioters who rampaged through France after the police killing of a teenager of Algerian descent on June 27.

Eighty-four percent denounced the week-long violence.

Slightly over 70% of those polled called for curbs on new migrant arrivals. Despite this, only 13% blamed the rioting on "failed assimilation," while 62% said it broke out because of a rise in crime.

The deadly police shooting sparked debates over racially motivated police brutality in France, with the UN human rights commission urging its government to address deep issues of racism and discrimination in the police force.